Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha to increase its target to 10 lakh members: Khandre

Bengaluru: The Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha has set a target of increasing its membership to 10 lakh, said its national president and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B. Khandre.

Speaking after launching the Mahasabha’s official website, Khandre said the organisation, founded in 1904 by Sri Hanagal Kumaraswamy, initially had only around 1,000 members. His father, late Dr. Bhimanna Khandre, had increased the membership to over one lakh, he said.

The Mahasabha has now resolved to expand its membership to 10 lakh. The website has been developed in keeping with the needs of the present era, and an online membership facility has been introduced to encourage more youngsters from the community to join the organisation, he added.

Khandre called upon every member of the Mahasabha and community leaders to work towards achieving the target.

He recalled the contributions of eminent personalities who had led the organisation, including F.G. Halakatti, who undertook the monumental task of compiling the Vachanas, and Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, revered as a walking god.

Stressing the importance of unity, he said, “There is strength in organisation and weakness in division.” He cautioned that several forces were attempting to create divisions among Veerashaiva Lingayats and urged the community to remain vigilant and assert that Veerashaivas and Lingayats have always been one. He called upon the community to defeat divisive forces.