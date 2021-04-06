Victoria Hospital to increase bed capacity for Covid patients

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday visited Victoria Hospital to review the vaccination process and bed capacity in the wake of the second of wave of coronavirus. During his visit, Gaurav instructed the administration to increase the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients as well as the vaccination rate.



Speaking to media persons, the BBMP Commissioner said "the hospital has three session sites for vaccination and 100 to 120 people are being vaccinated on a daily basis. Out of over a thousand patients who visit the hospital every day, more than 300 people can be vaccinated by creating awareness about the vaccine."

According to the reports, the hospital staff has been instructed to take action in creating awareness and install instruction boards at hospital premises about the vaccine.

"All beds at Victoria Hospital are dedicated to treating patients infected with coronavirus. There are now 150 beds dedicated to COVID-infected people and the remaining are being used to treat those suffering from other illnesses. As all beds currently reserved for COVID have been occupied, instructions have been given to increase the bed capacity," Gupta further added. Victoria Hospital, one of the major tertiary care hospitals in the city, has been designated as a dedicated COVID care facility since the pandemic outbreak in March last year, a statement from Karnataka Association for Resident Doctors (KARD) said, adding that hospital caters to nearly six to seven districts around Bengaluru.