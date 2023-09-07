Live
- India's $775 billion stock boom at risk as small cap stocks overheat
Vikram landed 600 km from south pole: NASA
Bengaluru:
The Chandrayaan-3 lander is in the centre of the image, and its dark shadow is visible against the bright halo surrounding the Vikram. "@NASA's LRO spacecraft recently imaged the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon's surface.
The ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 touched down on Aug 23, 2023, about 600 kilometres from the Moon's South Pole,” NASA said on social media platform 'X'. NASA said its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) acquired an oblique view (42-degree slew angle) of the lander four days later. The bright halo around the vehicle resulted from the rocket plume interacting with the fine-grained regolith (soil).