Vipul Kumar lauds his officers for nabbing temple priests killers

Bengaluru: IGP (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar on Monday lauded the five-member team of police officers for conducting a swift operation in nabbing the five accused for the gruesome murder of the three priests at Arkeshwara Swamy temple in Mandya district.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Vipul Kumar said three police personnel, including Mandya east police station sub-inspector Sharath Kumar, Krishnakumar and Anil Kumar attached to Keragod police station were injured when the five accused attacked them with knives and stones.

"The incident has created a lot of anxiety and fear among people in Mandya. We formed a five-member team led by Mandya SP K Parashuram, ASP V Dhananjay, Mandya Dysp L Navin Kumar. The team had arrested Abhi and Raghu in Srirangpatna and recovered Rs 1.75 lakh from them. These two accused later gave information about Viji, Manju and Chandra. Abhi had told police that he would show the places where the other accused in the case could be traced.

Two teams led by Mandya rural circle inspector Mahesh N V, Mandya East police station sub-inspector, Sharath Kumar went along with one of the accused Abhi on Sunday night. They searched for the other three accused at Chaamanahalli railway underpass, Kesthur cross and other places. Abhi identified the three accused who were sleeping at a bus shelter near Saadolalu cross on Maddur-Malavalli road," Vipul Kumar explained.

The IGP (Southern Range) said when the police went to arrest the three accused, they tried to escape by attacking the police with knives and stones. "Our team asked them to surrender and warned them by opening fire in the air. However, they continued attacking our police officers. Our officers shot them in an act of self-defense. The three accused and three police officers who were injured were treated at Maddur government hospital," he said.

Vipul Kumar also said that at least four to five more accused were involved in the crime. Efforts are on to trace the remaining accused. The top cop also stated that the accused were involved in several inter-district temple 'hundi' dacoities. The accused were involved in four to five similar hundi dacoities at temples in Bengaluru, Hassan, Ramanagar and Mandya districts.

CCTV footage showed the accused had consumed liquor in bar in a nearby village. The accused had also left liquor bottles at the scene of the offence.