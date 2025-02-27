Viral Video of Couple’s Stunt on Bengaluru Road Draws Criticism

A video capturing a couple engaging in a public display of affection while riding a moving motorcycle through Bengaluru’s busy Sarjapur Main Road has gone viral, triggering widespread criticism online.

In the footage circulating on social media, a young woman is seen sitting on the fuel tank of a motorcycle, facing the rider and embracing him while the bike is in motion. A passerby recorded the moment on a mobile phone and uploaded it to social media. Social media users have condemned the incident, pointing out the dangers associated with such behavior on a busy road. Many expressed concerns about the lack of helmets and the potential risks posed to both the couple and other motorists.

The police have not yet confirmed whether any action has been taken against the individuals in the video. However, the incident has reignited discussions on road safety and responsible behavior among commuters in India’s urban centers.

https://x.com/gharkekalesh/status/1894759097125548098

This is not the first time such incidents have drawn criticism in Bengaluru, a city known for its high traffic congestion and stringent traffic regulations.




