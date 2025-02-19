Waayu Expands Zero-Commission Food Delivery to Tier-2 Cities

Belagavi: Waayu, India's first and only zero-commission food delivery app, has announced its expansion into Tier-2 cities, aiming to provide sustainable growth for local restaurants without financial strain through technology-driven solutions.

The announcement was made at an event held at Pai Resort in Belagavi, where Waayu’s Co-founder and CEO Mandar Lande, managing director and co-founder Aniruddha Kotgire, Belagavi Hotel Owners' Association President Ajay Pai, and Waayu’s Belagavi franchise owner Prashad Wantamouri officially launched the initiative.

Speaking at the event, Lande and Kotgire emphasised Waayu’s commitment to transforming the food delivery landscape in smaller cities. They highlighted how the company seeks to address the shortage of organised delivery partners in emerging markets and create new opportunities for local businesses, including restaurants and e-commerce platforms.

The move comes in response to increasing financial pressure on restaurant owners, particularly following the recent commission hikes by major food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato. "With Waayu’s entry into our city, we finally have a much-needed alternative. Through our zero-commission partnership with ONDC, restaurants can retain a larger share of their earnings while ensuring better service for customers," said Ajay Pai, urging hotel businesses to collaborate with Waayu and take control of their operations.

By leveraging cost-effective and technology-driven solutions, Waayu aims to strengthen local restaurants, ensuring their sustained growth without additional financial burdens. (eom)