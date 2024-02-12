We are determined to make Ramanagara a model district: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said Ramanagara district would be developed as a model district.



Speaking after flagging off the new Ashwamedha buses to Ramanagara district, he said, “MP D K Suresh is determined to make Ramanagara district a model district. We are in the process of making Bidadi Planning Authority into Greater Bengaluru Planning Authority and we are also preparing a DPR for extending metro to Bidadi.”

“Kengal Hanumanthaiah, Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, Sri Shivakumara Swamiji are also from the same district. We are all part of Bengaluru. We will announce some more plans for the district later,” he said.

“In Tamil Nadu, free bus travel was introduced only in the corporation limits but our government has allowed free bus travel throughout the state. The Shakthi scheme has really helped the women, saving them money,” he said.

“The government is planning to introduce 1000 new buses to plug the shortage. The Shakthi scheme has activated the economy of many places in the State including religious places.”

“Ramalinga Reddy is the district in charge minister for Ramanagara. I am happy that he has given 100 new Ashwamedha buses for the district. Twenty five buses have been launched today and the remaining will be done in the days to come. Ramalinga Reddy is bringing in a lot of changes in the department.”

Governor’s speech

Asked about the comments of the BJP leaders that the government has made the Governor speak lies, he asked, “Is the government giving Rs 2000 to women head of the house a lie? Is the government giving free bus travel a lie? What is a lie in the speech.”

MP Suresh is doing good work

Replying to a reporter who pointed that arch rivals have joined hands to take on D K Suresh, he said, “Let them do their politics. Suresh has done the best work among 28 MPs from the state. It is all evident. He has resolved drinking water issues, filled up tanks, distributed sites to people, etc.”

Asked about Kumaraswamy’s statement that no one can stop Modi from becoming the prime minister, he said, “You all remember what he has said about Modi in the past. Mr H D Deve Gowda had said that he would leave the country if Modi became the prime minister.

Referring to Eshwarappa’s statement that he would send Shivakumar to jail, eh said, “There are many people who want to sent me to jail. There is a big conspiracy against me. I am ready for anything.”