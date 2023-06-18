We never asked for free rice: MB Patil

Bengaluru: We have asked the central government to buy the rice required to be distributed to the poor of the state under the Anna Bhagya Yojana. But they are doing politics in this too. Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said that BJP is showing its anti-poor attitude through this.



Speaking to reporters who met him here on Sunday, Minister M B Patil said, "We have already told the central government enough about the need for Anna Bhagya Yojana. BJP MPs who are elected from our state should raise their voices. May God give them wisdom."



The Congress government had announced five guarantees including Anna Bhagya during the elections. Now these are being implemented one by one. "The fact that the BJP government at the center, which had promised to provide rice first for the Anna Bhagya scheme to alleviate the hunger of the poor, has now withdrawn from it only shows their pettiness," he criticized.

Considerations for the management of airports

The new airports in the state are being seriously considered to be managed by the state government itself. He replied to a question that the final decision will be taken after looking at its pros and cons.

At present we have built airports in many parts of the state by spending thousands of crores of rupees. But later we are handing over these to the airport authority. They are entrusting these to many private companies including Adani. He expressed displeasure that we have no right over our own airports.

There is a feeling that it would be better if we manage our airports ourselves. Instead of entrusting the airport authority to someone else, we can do the work ourselves. As of now it is being checked from all angles. We are also observing the pattern of Maharashtra. He said that in the current system the airport authority is not even listening to the grievances of the state.

Whoever comes forward to invest and create jobs in the state in a transparent and legal manner will be welcomed. There is no discrimination in this. But Patil said that it is trivial that BJP is doing politics keeping the name of Adani mentioned by me incidentally.

Single window system should be effective to facilitate investment. In many states including Punjab, all the departments required to issue business licenses have been brought together and a simple system has been kept. The minister said it is the desire of the government that we should have such a system.