We will look into the demands of Pourakarmikas: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday urged the pourakarmiakas to drop their protest while promising to look into their demands.

Speaking to the pourakarmikas protest at Freedom Park, he said, “You have been working hard to keep the city clean. I respect what you are doing. I will not be able to take a decision on your demands instantly. I will talk to the officials about your demands and try to resolve them. I urge you to stop striking and get back to work until then.”

“We have fulfilled all our promises made during elections. We are spending Rs 60,000 crores for these guarantee schemes, which benefit you. I will soon call for a meeting of your office bearers. We will take a decision within the permissible legal framework and ensure that it is favourable to you.”

“I understand that you are fighting for regularisation of your employment. It is a fight for your livelihood. I am aware that the talks with the previous government fell through. You have all blessed our party in the previous election, we will take a decision on your demands soon.”