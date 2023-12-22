Live
- Teppotsavam programme held at colourfully at Bhadrachalam
- Minister Blames Rahul Gandhi For Disruptions: 146 Opposition MPs Suspended In Winter Session Uproar
- VIPs Galore in Tirumala
- We will withdraw Hijab ban- CM
- Maha Cong MLA Sunil Kedar convicted in Nagpur co-op bank's Rs 150cr scam
- YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana conducts padayatra, shower praises on YS Jagan
- CBI court sends IRS officer to 7-yr RI for corruption conspiracy
- Why CID is repeatedly summoning husband of Calcutta HC judge, asks court
- Bengal municipalities case: ED tracks mysterious WhatsApp Group with Ayan Sil as group admin
- IND W v ENG W: Deepti becomes second woman cricketer to score fifties in first four Tests
Just In
We will look into the demands of Pourakarmikas: DCM D K Shivakumar
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday urged the pourakarmiakas to drop their protest while promising to look into their demands.
Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday urged the pourakarmiakas to drop their protest while promising to look into their demands.
Speaking to the pourakarmikas protest at Freedom Park, he said, “You have been working hard to keep the city clean. I respect what you are doing. I will not be able to take a decision on your demands instantly. I will talk to the officials about your demands and try to resolve them. I urge you to stop striking and get back to work until then.”
“We have fulfilled all our promises made during elections. We are spending Rs 60,000 crores for these guarantee schemes, which benefit you. I will soon call for a meeting of your office bearers. We will take a decision within the permissible legal framework and ensure that it is favourable to you.”
“I understand that you are fighting for regularisation of your employment. It is a fight for your livelihood. I am aware that the talks with the previous government fell through. You have all blessed our party in the previous election, we will take a decision on your demands soon.”