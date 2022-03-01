Wellness Company reiterates commitment to feed govt school children

Bengaluru: As part of its continued commitment to spread Wellness in every Home and Happiness in every Heart, Himalaya Wellness Company has strengthened its ongoing partnership with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, which strives to address issues like hunger and malnutrition in India. Through this initiative, Himalaya is supporting over 13,000 children studying in government schools across the city, with the mid-day meal scheme. Himalaya has also extended capex support to refurbish the existing kitchen with a heavy-duty mixer, roaster machine, and bench drilling machine at the Bengaluru facility.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation provides nutritious meals to children studying in government schools and government-aided schools.

As its corporate partner since 2016, Himalaya, so far, has supported more than 50,000 children in government schools, and around 5 million meals have been served to needy schoolchildren, along with sponsoring 7,146 "Happiness Kits" or dry ration kits during the lockdown.