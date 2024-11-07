Where Areca failed, grow Coffee

Mangaluru: “Dakshina Kannada Areca Farmers should be able to grow Coffee just like our neighbouring regions do; a technical issue should not halt the progress & welfare of our agricultural community”

In light of the challenges faced by farmers in Dakshina Kannada due to declining arecanut yields, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta has formally appealed to the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, urging the Coffee Board of India to extend its support and resources to the district’s agricultural community.

Captain Brijesh Chowta has written to Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal seeking his intervention to facilitate the growing of Coffee in the district.

On this issue, Captain explained that the region’s farmers have been significantly impacted by adverse weather conditions, diseases like the Yellow Leaf Disease Bud Rot disease among others, and pests affecting arecanut crops.

To mitigate these issues and diversify agricultural practices, many are considering coffee cultivation, which aligns well with the local climate. However, the absence of facilities and support from the Coffee Board and the Central Coffee Research Institute, readily available in neighboring districts like Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu, poses a substantial barrier.

“This issue is mainly owing to the region not being one where Coffee is a “traditional crop” say farmers who have already shifted to or intend to do so, but face difficulties owing to lack of support, subsidies and systemic aid for both the cultivation and sale of the produce,” said Captain Brijesh Chowta.

“We need to encourage our farmers and explore prospects of growing coffee especially in Sullia, Puttur and Beltangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada” he added.

If our region is also provided the required support, it will help our farmers shift to Coffee and make good the losses they are facing from Areca cultivation, especially with the increasing instances of various diseases that are not just destroying the prevalent crop but also on the long run rendering the soil unfit for cultivation in many areas, he said.

“I am positive about a response and required action in this direction as it is very much in line with our government’s pro-farmer policy as well as enabling ‘Sabka Vikas’ and our government has never let technical glitches affect people’s lives or livelihood. I will pursue the matter during the coming session, as well as try and meet concerned officials, the board chairman, and our union minister too at the earliest”.