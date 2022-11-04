Widows turn successful paratha entrepreneurs 

Mysuru: Women who have lost their husbands during the Covid epidemic have joined together and became successful entrepreneurs. Two year back these women in cultural city were worrying as their future is dark since they lost lone breadwinners of their family. But their determination and hardwork made these woman paratha vendors self-sufficient in life by starting a paratha cart and creating self-employment and becoming a role model for the society.

In rural areas of the district , more than 12 women lost their spouses due to Covid infection, but with the help of Koog U foundation they become self reliant and shaped their lives. The Koog U foundation advised the woman to take up paratha making which is in larger demand in these days. In the Initial stage, the woman were making Parathas at home and supplying to houses for marketing.

But later KOOG U foundation provided them push carts, women increased sales by selling parathas in prime locations in the city. Mahadevamma, a widow told this paper that she lost her spouse in 2020 for Covid. She said the responsibility of raising two children came on her shoulder. I did not go outside from my house as my husband was running the family by driving auto.

But I did not get panicked, decided to face the life courageously. She remembers the support of Dr Nandini Keshav president of Koog U Foundation who not only advised to take up Paratha making but also supported in marketing of our home made products. Now through push cart our sales has increased two fold and even we supply Parathas to homes for customers if they calls us. She said, "we are selling five kinds of Parathas and packing in banana leaves, giving it to customers. The customers are also expressing satisfaction by our produces which are chemical free.