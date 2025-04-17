Live
Woman Alleges Sexual Assault After Being Drugged by Auto Driver in Mangaluru
A young woman in her twenties from Kooch Bihar, West Bengal, has alleged that she was drugged and possibly sexually assaulted after arriving in Mangaluru on Tuesday, April 16, in search of employment.
According to police sources, the woman had recently been working at a plywood factory in Kerala and travelled to Mangaluru by train along with a male acquaintance. After an argument with the companion, during which her mobile phone was damaged, she took an auto-rickshaw on her own.
The auto driver reportedly assisted her in repairing her phone and offered her food before agreeing to drop her back to the railway station. However, the woman alleges that the driver gave her a drink laced with an intoxicating substance. She lost consciousness soon after.
When she partially regained awareness, she found herself in a vehicle with three men, including the auto driver. Upon raising an alarm, the men allegedly left her by the roadside. She then sought help at a nearby house, whose residents alerted the police.
The police responded promptly, took her to the station, and shifted her to a hospital for treatment. After regaining full consciousness, the woman told authorities that she suspects she was sexually assaulted during the time she was unconscious.
A case has been registered at the Ullal Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police have detained three men, including the auto driver, for questioning. They are identified as Prabhuraj (38), Mithun (37), and Manish (30), all residents of different parts of Mangaluru.
Authorities have formed multiple teams to probe the case, which is being treated with urgency and seriousness. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.