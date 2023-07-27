Women's Commission has not gone to Manipur, but has come here: Home Minister

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar on Thursday stated that the women's commission has not gone to Manipur, but they have come here. This reaction of his came after the alleged video shooting incident on a mobile phone in the washroom of a local paramedical college, the National Commission for Women member Khushboo Sundar Amto visited Netra Jyoti College where the video shoot case of female students took place.

The video shooting incident in Udupi is not said to be child's play. Things happen between friends and it ends there. Principal of the college will take further action in the case. The students are already suspended, further action is up to them. We will not interfere in this, they themselves file the complaint. Police have already registered a Sumoto case. Home Minister Parameshwar said that the truth will come out after the police investigation.

The police have said that they will check the truth. I also suggested to know the truth. Meanwhile the National Commission for Women has not gone to Manipur; but they have come here, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar vented out anger.

The police have acted according to the law: Khushboo Sunder

National Commission for Women member Khushbu Sundar reached Udupi regarding the case of video shooting in the toilet of a private college and held a meeting with District Superintendent of Police Akshay Machindra about the case. Khushboo Sundar, who spoke to reporters about this on Thursday, said that this is a sensitive issue and no one should politicize it. I have received information from the police. The investigation is not over yet. It takes too much time. A decision cannot be made in a day. She said that the police acted according to the law.

The college held a press conference and told about the deletion of the video. Then the police registered a case. Those who talk about this should understand the law. No one should spread rumours. Protection of young women is important to us. Young women are our family. It is important to solve their problems. I'm not here to be religious or political, as a parent I have to sort this out. Politicians and political parties should not use this politically, said Khushbu.

Students should protect the future of our country. We should all act responsibly. I am not here to blame anyone. I am not here as a politician. I have come as a woman commission member. I will meet the victim and the accused. Why did they make the video? Did someone ask them to make a video? Was the video made for fun? I will get information about this from them. Nowadays, everyone is trying to become an investigative judge with the help of social media technology. Nobody should do this. Don't spread rumours. Let the law take its course, she said.