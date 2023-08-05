Won't the country go bankrupt if crores of loans waived of entrepreneurs; DCM questions PM

Kalaburagi: The Prime Minister has said that our guarantee schemes will bankrupt the state. On this occasion I would like to ask a question to the Prime Minister. Prime Minister you have waived millions of crores of loans of big businessmen. Will this not bankrupt the country? If 10 kg of rice is given to the poor of the state, free electricity to their homes, Rs 2,000 incentive money every month, free bus travel for women, empowerment of unemployed youth, will the state go bankrupt? questions DCM DK Shivakumar.

Speaking at the launch of Gruha Jyothi, DCM Shivakumar said, God neither blesses nor curses. He only gives a chance. Accordingly, Mallikarjuna Kharge had given special status to this part of Kalyan Karnataka through 370J and brought light in the lives of these people. Today, the Congress Party has implemented the Gruha Jyothi Yojana and has given light to your home.

Delete Edit

I along with Siddaramaiah leaders of the Congress party went to Belgaum where Rahul Gandhiji took over the leadership of the Congress party and announced this Gruha Jyoti scheme in the Prajadhwani programme. This is the first guaranteed scheme of our party and we are determined to help the registered people, he said.



Faith is important for men. Giving words is not important. It is important to keep the promise no matter the situation. On January 11, we announced that 200 units of electricity per family will be free to the people of the state, said DCM.

Later, Priyanka Gandhi participated in the Nana Nayaki program in Bengaluru and announced the second guarantee scheme of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana. He announced to give Rs 2000 per month incentive to every housewife. Then Siddaramaiah and I signed the check for these guarantee schemes. I along with Priyank Kharge decided to name these projects as Gruha Jyoti and Gruha Lakshmi, DCM said.

Every citizen of the country is looking at the guarantee schemes implemented in the state of Karnataka. Recently when Stalin and Mamata Banerjee came to Bengaluru, they said pressure is being put in our state to implement your plans. This is the strength and program of the Congress party. Siddaramaiah's government under the leadership of Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is working to implement the five guarantee scheme. We are doing as we say and seek your blessings, DCM said.

Your relationship with us is the relationship between the devotee and the Lord. We strive to make a difference in your life. Rs 5,000 per month to a family up to Rs 60,000 per year from our five guaranteed schemes. Has the BJP government have given such a plan? Apart from Yeddyurappa giving a bicycle and a saree, is there anything else benefited by the BJP government? Only the Congress Party can provide popular programs for the poor. He added, 1.42 crore people have registered for this scheme and family members who use up to 200 units cannot pay the electricity bill.