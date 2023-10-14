World Sight Day 2023: Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital Advocates Vision Safety in the Workplace

Bengaluru: In an era increasingly dependent on digital technology and diverse work environments, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital emphasizes the critical role of eye health in the workplace on World Sight Day. With a strong commitment to raising awareness and fostering healthier workspaces, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital sheds light on the common challenges and hazards faced by employees in various occupational settings.

The Head Clinical at Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Dr. Amod Nayak said, " A thriving workforce directly translates into heightened productivity, and prioritizing robust eye health plays a pivotal role in optimizing work efficiency. Our steadfast commitment to fostering year-round eye health awareness, with a special emphasis on World Sight Day, stems from the profound belief that regular ophthalmic check-ups should be a cornerstone in every organization's commitment to employee well-being. By doing so, we not only boost the vision health of our workforce but also bolster their overall performance and quality of life."

Eye health concerns vary depending on the industry and workplace. In today's digital age, the prevalent issue in office settings is Digital Eye Strain, also known as Computer Vision Syndrome. It is a common problem associated with prolonged use of digital screens. Preventive measures include regular eye examinations, appropriate glasses with protective coatings, periodic breaks, adhering to the 20-20-20 rule (taking a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away every 20 minutes), and frequent blinking to reduce the risk of Digital Eye Strain.

In diverse industries, such as manufacturing and construction, the challenges surrounding eye health manifest differently. These sectors often witness a higher incidence of eye injuries due to the inherent risks of exposure to hazardous chemicals and foreign objects. Dr. Nayak stresses the imperative of enforcing mandatory protective eyewear in these work environments. This proactive measure not only prevents permanent eye damage but also ensures the safety and productivity of the workforce.

Dr. Nayak also highlights the concerning scenario in Bangalore, where the construction and industrial sectors are prevalent. In these industries, there are frequent cases of eye injuries due to the absence of proper protective eyewear. Such incidents not only result in decreased vision but also lead to significant treatment costs.

A staggering 2.2 billion people worldwide are currently living with vision impairment or blindness, with uncorrected refractive errors and cataracts accounting for a significant portion of these cases. Worryingly, over 80% of vision impairment conditions are preventable or treatable with timely intervention, reaffirming the fundamental human right to vision health.

In today's workforce, the widespread use of digital screen-based devices, such as mobiles, computers, and laptops, has given rise to a multitude of eyesight complaints among employees. Dr. Nayak advises employees to follow the 20-20-20 rule to reduce eye strain: take a break every 20 minutes, look at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds, and blink 12 to 14 times a minute to avoid dry eyes. Spending time outdoors and wearing sunglasses on sunny days, along with regular exercise, maintaining a healthy diet, and quitting smoking, all contribute to overall health, including vision health.

On the occasion of World Sight Day, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital reaffirms its dedication to promoting healthier work environments and calls upon both organizations and individuals to make eye health a top priority. Through increased awareness and proactive steps, we can work together to significantly mitigate the consequences of vision-related issues in the workplace.