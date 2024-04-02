Yaduveer files nomination papers

Mysuru: In a symbolic gesture guided by astrological advice, Mysore-Kodagu BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, accompanied by his mother Pramodadevi Wodeyar and MLA Srivatsa, submitted his nomination papers to the DCs office on Monday . The official submission of his candidacy is scheduled for April 3, marked by a grand rally.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar's foray into politics amidst significant public discourse has garnered attention, particularly given his association with the erstwhile royal family. Notably, his assets, as declared in his nomination affidavit, amount to Rs. 4,99,59,303. However, what stands out is the absence of agricultural land or personal real estate under his ownership.

As the political landscape in Mysore-Kodagu takes shape, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar's candidacy adds an intriguing dimension, reflecting a blend of historical lineage and contemporary political aspirations.