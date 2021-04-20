Yediyurappa thanks Modi for clearing Metro projects

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for clearing the two crucial Metro Rail routes, including the one connecting to the international airport.

"Union Cabinet approves two crucial Metro Rail routes in Phase 2A & 2B- from Silk Board to KR Puram & KR Puram to Intl Airport, of total length 58 km.

This will boost public transport infra in Bengaluru. Thank you Hon'blePM @narendramodi Ji': CM @BSYBJP," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri termed the cabinet nod 'a landmark decision'

"In a landmark decision today, Union Cabinet gives its approval to Phases 2A (19.75 km & 13 stations) & 2B (38.44 km & 17 stations) of Bengaluru's Namma Metro at a cost of Rs14,788 crore," Puri tweeted.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal too shared the joy on his Twitter handle, saying that the project would enable last mile connectivity, economic prosperity and reliable and sustainable transportation.