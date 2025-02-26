Yellow Line Metro: Driverless train trial run successful

Bengaluru: The much-awaited metro service on the Yellow Line between RV Road and Bommasandra in Bengaluru will soon begin. As part of this, the trial run of the recently imported driverless metro train from China was conducted on February 24 afternoon. A press release in this regard was issued by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).

During this, a team led by Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Commissioner A M Chaudhary conducted the statutory inspection of the driverless trains imported from China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) on the Yellow Line between RV Road and Bommasandra. It was stated that this is a mandatory requirement before approaching the Ministry of Railways for approval of the new rolling stock/train.

After the approval of the rolling stock/train is received by the Railway Board, signalling tests will be carried out on this route. After the successful signalling test, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will be called to Bengaluru again for inspection of the entire Yellow Line R-5 section. After their inspection and approval, the line will be opened for commercial service.