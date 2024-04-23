Youths assault driver alleging illegal cattle transportation

Belgaum: A disturbing incident unfolded near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on the National Highway in Belgaum, where a group of youths stopped a lorry, accusing the driver and staff of illegally transporting cows and subsequently assaulting them.

The incident occurred when a lorry bound for Hubli from Maharashtra was intercepted by over 30 youths. Acting on information about 15 to 20 cows allegedly being transported in the lorry, the youths halted the vehicle, sparking a heated argument between them and the lorry's occupants. As tensions escalated, the youths physically assaulted the lorry driver and the cleaner. Additionally, the lorry itself was vandalized, resulting in shattered windows.

The altercation led to traffic chaos on National Highway 4 around 7 pm, causing disruptions for commuters. Belgaum Lok Sabha BJP candidate, Jagdish Shettar, visited the site of the incident to assess the situation and held discussions with the youths involved.