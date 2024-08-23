Z category security for Governor

Bengaluru: In the background of the MUDA corruption charges, the Congress leaders staged a statewide protest and attacked Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, saying that he would have to leave the country like the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. After this, the Central Intelligence Department gave Z-category security to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. The governor has also recalled the bulletproof car, which was a standard equipment of the Raj Bhavan. Due to security reasons, all public programs have been postponed till August 29.

The anger of Congress workers, cabinet ministers, and MLAs against the Governor for permitting prosecution against the CM is intense. Even though there was a bulletproof car in the past, they did not use it and used to drive around in ordinary cars. But now there has been strong opposition to the prosecution being allowed.

The governor, who used to use a normal Innova car, has now started using a bullet-proof car. A bulletproof car was arranged when the governor took office. But the car was sent back. Now again, after receiving the notice from the intelligence department, a bulletproof car has been arranged. In another case, three whistleblowers from Mysuru city who have unearthed the MUDA site scam, alleging the involvement of Chief Minister S Siddaramiah, have also demanded police protection.