25-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Killed By Seven Men In Tamil Nadu

A 25-year-old guy was reportedly decapitated by a gang of men following a drunken dispute near Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu. The Nallur rural police have detained seven persons in a new step in the case.According to reports, the dead has been identified as M Satheesh, a Mayiladuthurai native.



After Satheesh and his companion Ranjith got drunk while having alcohol in a remote spot, a dispute erupted between a gang of seven members and M Sathees and his friend Ranjith.The deceased's friend fled from the scene with serious injuries and reported the incident to the authorities.

Ranjith received a call from Satheesh's phone, asking him to meet him at the location. When Satheesh failed to appear at the rendezvous, the gang members decapitated him. Later, Nallur rural police arrived on the scene and discovered Saheesh's dead full of blood.

After evaluating numerous CCTV camera footage from that site, the police began investigating the matter.

As a result, M Ramkumar, S Subhaprakash, S Mani alias Psycho Mani, and R Satheeshkumar were apprehended by the investigation team. They also revealed three other people involved in the crime throughout the interrogation.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased man was taken to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for taking the investigation further by doing post-mortem.