A 12-Year-Old Girl Bullied For Wearing Vibhuti In Tamil Nadu's Tirupur school

Parents of a sixth-grade kid in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, had complained about forced conversion procedures taking place in the city's Jaivabai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School. Christian teachers allegedly abused a 12-year-old girl in a government-aided school for wearing the Pattai (Vibhuti) and targeted her because of her faith.



According to a video uploaded on Facebook by Hindu Munnani, the youngster is shown narrating incidents where she was bullied by Christian teachers because she is Hindu. According to the child, her teacher once asked her bluntly, "Who saved us by sacrificing their life?" "Jesus offered his life for us," the teacher declared in response to the girl's surprising response. "Why aren't any of you mentioning his name?"

When the victim penned the names of Muruga, Krishna, and other Hindu deities in Tamil as part of her handwriting practise, the teacher chastised her and told her not to do so.









According to the girl's allegation, the Tamil instructor, who is Christian, also instructed the kids to pray in a Christian manner with folded hands.

Parents have filed a complaint against the teacher, stating that open conversion techniques and abuse of Hindu gods are taking place in government-funded schools. The parents have urged that the teacher should be disciplined, stating that similar occurrences should not occur again.

Meanwhile a similar case was witnessed in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, when a teenager filed a complaint previous week against a Christian instructor who disrespected Hindu deities and forced classmates to repeat Christian prayers. Lavanya, a 12th-grade student at Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Thirukattupali in Thanjavur, committed suicide in January after being tortured by school officials to convert to Christianity.