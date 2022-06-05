After Centre's nudge, TN cautions districts on rising Covid cases

The Tamil Nadu health department has commenced preemptive action on the rising Covid-19 cases following the Centre's letter to take guard in the matter.

The number of Covid positive cases are witnessing a steady increase in Tamil Nadu with the number of cases increasing to 714 cases on June 4 from 335 cases on May 27.

Tamil Nadu health secretary J. Radhakrishnan in a letter to the district collectors of the state informed them that the rise in the Covid cases in family clusters was an indicator of the waning immunity. He directed the district collectors to take measures for the people to adhere to Covid protocols.

The health secretary called upon the collectors to ensure that people wear masks, maintain safe distancing and sanitation of hands regularly, and wash with soap water.

State health minister, Ma Subramanian while speaking to IANS said, "The increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is a matter of concern and the health department has already directed all the 38 district collectors to ensure that the people adhere to Covid-19 protocols. People must also see to it that they are taking Covid-19 vaccinations."