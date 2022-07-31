Ajith Kumar And His Squad Won 6 Medals In Rifle Shooting Championship In Tamil Nadu

A state-level shooting tournament was held in the Trichy region of Tamil Nadu, the squad of South superstar Ajith Kumar took home four gold and two bronze medals. Up to six medals were won by Ajith and his team in various categories.

In total, among six medals four gold and two bronze —were won by Ajith Kumar and his team at a rifle shooting match in Trichy. The awards and certificates for the 162 winners in the pistol division of the state-level shooting competition were given out on July 29 by retired DGP Devaram.

In the centre fire pistol master men's team category, Ajith Kumar's team took home the gold medal. A gold medal in the standard pistol master men's category, a bronze medal in the 50m free pistol master men's team category, a gold medal in the 50m master men's category for the standard pistol master men and a gold medal in standard pistol master men's category, reported India Today

Several people shared images of Ajith from the event on social media, praising the actor for trying out new things. The 51-year-old is well known for pursuing interests outside of the film industry and has previously raced in Formula Two.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar just got back from a biking vacation throughout Europe. The actor is currently collaborating with H Vinoth on his project, provisionally titled AK 61.