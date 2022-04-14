BJP Leader K Anamalai Opposing Hindi Imposition In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP officials have stated that learning Hindi is not required to prove one's Indian citizenship, and that the ancient Tamil language could meet the criteria to be the national link language.

In a bid to bolster Tamil pride in the Dravidian heartland, where the governing DMK and opposition AIADMK are on the same page in opposing the use of Hindi or Sanskrit, which they observe as trying to impose the language on Tamils, BJP state chief K Annamalai said his party would not accept or permit the use of Hindi on Tamils. The state unit of the BJP, according to K Annamalai, is opposing to the imposition of Hindi.

Mr Annamalai added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expects everyone to study their regional languages and also said that there is no compelling reason to study a language in order to prove one's Indian identity. When it comes to employment or livelihood challenges, anyone may learn Hindi or any language.

Pon Radhakrishnan, a former Union Minister said that there is no reason to despise any language, but replacing Tamil with Hindi or any other language is wrong. He told on Wednesday that the Prime Minister had declared that Tamil is the oldest language, older than Sanskrit, and more beautiful than Sanskrit. Mr Radhakrishnan stated that the Prime Minister advised non-Tamil pupils to learn Tamil. He claims that English is the universal language of education and employment.

Mr Annamalai stated that they want India to become the vishwaguru, and Tamil Nadu to be the guru for the country. He added that for more than four decades, he accused the Congress dictatorship for playing linguistic politics. After the Cabinet reviewed the final report. The Prime Minister approved the NEP, making Hindi an optional language.

He applauded popular film composer A R Rahman's statement that Tamil should be the link language, and encouraged Chief Minister M K Stalin to write to his counterparts in all States, urg ing them to push Tamil instruction in at least 10 schools in each State, as well as agree to fund the programme.