Boy In Chennai Found Dead In Septik Tank

On Sunday night in the Chengalpattu district, the body of a six-year-old boy who had been missing was found in a septic tank inside the local panchayat office building. According to the authorities, the kid had gone with his father to fill water cans.



The youngster was identified as Class 2 pupil M Pradeep. As per the police, his mother works in the neighbourhood and his father, Manikandan, 35, drives a lorry for a private company. In the village of Venkatapuram, close to Palur, the family resides. An RO unit is built in the village panchayat office of Venkatapuram to affordably offer drinking water to the locals. The authorities mentioned that the villager's purchase a 20-litre can for Rs 7.

Manikandan and Pradeep went to the office on Sunday night to get water. According to a senior police official, Pradeep was having fun while Manikandan was filling the cans. Manikandan eventually became aware that Pradeep was missing. He and the others searched the area for the youngster, but they couldn't find him. Later they found the open septic tank and found him inside it.

Manikandan pulled his son out of the tank and took him to hospital where he was declared dead. Upon receiving information, Palur police responded to the scene and sent the body for a postmortem to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Both the pump operator Gunasekaran and secretary Renuka keep up the panchayat office space. After learning about the event, Chengalpattu Collector AR Rahul Nadh issued a directive suspending Renuka and Gunasekaran. Additionally, although the pair has been reported to Palur police, no arrests have been made as of Monday night.