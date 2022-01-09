Chennai: 2-yr old from Myanmar undergoes treatment for uncommon congenital heart disease

Chennai: A girl child aged about two years from Myanmar who had an uncommon congenital heart disease successfully underwent Double Outlet Right Ventricle (DORV) with pulmonary stenosis at the Frontier Lifeline Hospital here, the hospital said on Tuesday.

Khant Maung Maung, aged one year and 11 months, was admitted with a critically low heart rate. The procedure treated the two lower chambers that pump blood out of the heart (ventricles) were interchanged in location with the help of pacemakers.

"In an innovative approach, a 1.3 mm diameter pacing wire was screwed through the 7 mm wall separating the ventricles, thus delivering current to the appropriate ventricle. This procedure was performed for the first time in Tamil Nadu, as per the MEDTRONIC the manufacturer of the sophisticated pacemaker," a release from the hospital said.

Another patient - 45-year-old Emmanuel Arnaud Didier Braunau from Mauritius - underwent treatment with advanced pacemaker after ablation of multiple foci and placement of automatic implantable cardiac defibrillator. The complex, radiofrequency ablation, is a keyhole procedure in which cardiac cells with abnormal electrical activity are destroyed by precise heating of the target tissue using 2-3 mm diameter wires inserted via the lower limb blood vessels and directed to the appropriate location in the heart, wherein multiple foci of rapid heartbeat originating from the lower chambers were identified and ablated successfully.

According to Dr K M Cherian, CEO and founder, Frontier Lifeline Hospital both Khant Maung Maung and Emmanuel Arnaud Didier Braunau had suffered from chronic heart rhythm abnormalities.