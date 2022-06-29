Chennai Corporation Raised Questions On Stormwater Drain Work And Development Of Basic Infrastructure

Several council members highlighted concerns regarding the construction of basic infrastructure in their particular wards and the work being done on stormwater drains during the third council meeting of the Chennai Corporation, which was held on Tuesday. Due to the increase in Covid-19 instances, zero hour was stopped during the meeting, which was presided over by Mayor R Priya.

Members strongly objected to the suspension of zero hour, which include K Dhanasekaran of the DMK, who is also the chairman of the standing committee on accounts. He claimed that numerous senior members were not provided enough time.

According to the mayor and DMK leader N Ramalingam, who calmed the crowd, the zero hour was suspended due to an increase in Covid-19 instances. The council also approved a number of resolutions pertaining to education, such as the establishment of a youth parliament in all corporate high and upper secondary schools beginning in 2022–2023 for a cost of Rs 2.2 lakh.

Students will simulate parliamentary activities as part of the initiative, including parliamentary procedures, allocating ministries and discussion subjects, holding question period, and having youth parliament sessions. Additionally, training will be provided for teachers, and staff committees for the youth parliament (SCYP) will be established under HMs. The council also approved spending Rs 18.62 lakh to hold exhibitions at the school, cluster, and GCC levels for assistant education officials (AEOs).

Under the Changing Moves and Changing Mind project, the proposal to establish gender clubs in schools to promote equality between men and women was also authorised. A group of 30 students from Classes 6 through 8 will be created in 70 higher secondary schools, each under the supervision of a middle school teacher. Once every 15 days, such groups will plan debates, group discussions, and other activities relevant to the school.

In order to oversee how these groups are run, a monitoring committee made up of three teachers will be established.

Meanwhile, the council also established the dollar amount that headmasters of corporation schools may spend for minor repairs, which is Rs 25,000 for elementary schools, Rs 30,000 for middle schools, and Rs 50,000 for high schools and higher secondary schools.