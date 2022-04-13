Five Employees At Chennai IT Firm Receive BMW Cars Worth Rs 1 Crore Each

Five employees of a Chennai-based software firm were given BMW cars to show them the kind gesture and appreciation for their dedication and commitment to the company. Kissflow Inc, a global software-as-a-service company, handed over the cars to its senior management executives on Friday, April 8. The worth of each car is Rs one crore, reported The Logical Indian.



The ceremony was kept under wraps because the corporation told some of the five beneficiaries of the automobiles just hours before the event that they would be proud owners of a high-end luxury brand.

As per Kissflow Inc. CEO Suresh Sambandam, the five have been with him since the company's inception and have worked there throughout its journey. Some of the recipients of the cars, according to Sambandam, came from low beginnings and had overcome numerous obstacles before joining his company.

The corporation has encountered numerous challenges, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, some investors questioned if the company would survive.

The gesture came to everyone as a surprise as everyone was not aware of it. Since Friday afternoon was the last working day of the week, numerous questions arose in the thoughts of people present at the event, including whether cash would be infusioned or whether any acquisitions would be made. The five BMW 530d automobiles arrived with pomp, one by one, and lined up parallel with the respective families of the five employees, much to the delight of the assembled personnel.

In response to a question about what the other employees will receive, Sambandam stated that it will serve as an inspiration and motivator for them to perform much better. He went on to say that they take excellent care of their personnel.