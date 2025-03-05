Apple Set to Launch New MacBook Air and Mac Studio with M4 Chips

Apple is preparing for a big week of product launches. After releasing the iPad Air with the M3 chip and a new base iPad on March 4, the company is set to unveil a new MacBook Air, possibly as soon as today.

Along with the MacBook Air, Apple might announce a refreshed Mac Studio with the new M4 chip, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

What to Expect from New Mac Devices

M4 MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air will feature the M4 chip, offering a significant performance boost. The M4 chip will have a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. However, higher-end M4 Pro and M4 Max versions are not expected in this model.

The M4 chip’s improved power efficiency could lead to better battery life compared to previous models.

RAM and Storage

The MacBook Air’s base model will likely have 16GB of RAM, similar to the MacBook Pro. This will improve performance and support Apple’s AI features.

Design Changes

The MacBook Air may keep its current design but could offer a Nano-texture display to reduce glare. It might also include a Centre Stage camera for video calls and extra Thunderbolt 4 ports for better connectivity.

New Mac Studio

Apple is likely to refresh the Mac Studio with more chip options, including the M4 Max chip, which debuted in the M4 MacBook Pro. A new M3 Ultra chip may also be added, replacing the current M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips.

M4 Ultra Chip for Mac Pro

The new Mac Studio will not include the M4 Ultra chip. Instead, Apple plans to use it in the upcoming M4 Mac Pro.