Live
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 5, 2025: Exclusive Rewards and How to Redeem
- JPNCE and HIEE Sign Mutual Understanding Agreement to Benefit Students
- Cabinet approves scheme to prevent, control livestock diseases with Rs.3,880 cr outlay
- Maintaining healthy smiles and educating individuals on proper oral hygiene
- Rescue Efforts at SLBC Tunnel Intensify as Teams Work Against Time
- Daily Scams You May Not Expect — and How to Guard Yourself Fraud Leader Viraj Soni Explains
- Telangana Plans Urban Parks and Tourism Boost in Pre-Budget Push
- RJD MLA Mukesh Yadav raises Ganga pollution issue in Bihar Assembly
- Naveen Patnaik accuses Odisha govt of trying to erase Biju Babu's glorious legacy
- Cabinet approves two ropeway projects worth Rs 6,811 crore at Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib
Just In
Wordle 1355 Hints and Answer for March 5, 2025
Today's Wordle is a challenging one. It’s a word that could refer to a rugby formation or a business term. The word starts with "S" and has a vowel in the fourth position. Read on for hints and the answer!
Wordle is a fun and engaging daily word puzzle where your goal is to guess a five-letter word. With each guess, the game provides feedback through color-coded boxes to guide you toward the correct answer.
For today’s Wordle:
- The word is related to both sports and business.
- It starts with the letter "S".
- The vowel is in the fourth position.
Hints to help you solve today’s Wordle:
1. Rugby Formation: In rugby, a "scrum" is a method used to restart the game after a minor infraction. Players from each team form a tight, competitive group to contest possession of the ball.
2. Business Term: In the business world, "scrum" refers to a popular project management technique, especially in agile methodology. It describes a team-working framework where groups collaborate in focused, short bursts of activity known as sprints.
If you guessed SCRUM, congratulations! You nailed it. If not, don't worry—keep playing, and you'll improve with each attempt. Keep up the challenge, and good luck with tomorrow’s puzzle!