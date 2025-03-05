Wordle 1355 Hints and Answer for March 5, 2025

Wordle is a fun and engaging daily word puzzle where your goal is to guess a five-letter word. With each guess, the game provides feedback through color-coded boxes to guide you toward the correct answer.

For today’s Wordle:

The word is related to both sports and business.

It starts with the letter "S".

The vowel is in the fourth position.

Hints to help you solve today’s Wordle:

1. Rugby Formation: In rugby, a "scrum" is a method used to restart the game after a minor infraction. Players from each team form a tight, competitive group to contest possession of the ball.

2. Business Term: In the business world, "scrum" refers to a popular project management technique, especially in agile methodology. It describes a team-working framework where groups collaborate in focused, short bursts of activity known as sprints.

If you guessed SCRUM, congratulations! You nailed it. If not, don't worry—keep playing, and you'll improve with each attempt. Keep up the challenge, and good luck with tomorrow’s puzzle!