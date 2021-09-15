Genome Sequencing Unit Is Unveiled by The Chief Minister

On Wednesday, M.K. Stalin, the city's chief minister, announced a major decision taken by him as he unveiled the genetic analysis capabilities at the city's Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. The facility, which cost an estimated amount of 4 crores and is located on the Directorate of Medical Services campus in Teynampet, was announced in August by Mr. Stalin in the Assembly. The DMS in Teynampet has built up the facility.



The Health Minister had stated that the SARS CoV-2 virus had been quickly changing during the continuing pandemic, and claimed the new strains had exacerbated the severity of the ailment. To understand its strains clearly, genome sequencing is needed. Currently, samples are submitted to the Union Health Ministry's genome sequencing institutes in Karnataka or Telangana. This caused the analysis and therapy to be delayed. Whereas throughout the budget debate, the Health Department emphasized the need for whole-genome sequencing.

Mr. Stalin gave instructions to nine candidates who had been designated as skilled assistant grade-II by the Medical Services Recruitment Board on this occasion. However, 82 people had been given work in various parts of the Health Department on compassionate grounds and also acquired their appointment orders.

Meanwhile, the ceremony was attended by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, MPs, and severalsenior departmental officials.