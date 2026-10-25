IMD warns of heavy rainfall over several districts

Chennai: The IMD on Saturday warned of heavy to very heavy rain over the Nilgiris district and forecast heavy rainfall activity in several districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three days.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Coimbatore districts, Puducherry and Karaikal besides over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Pudukkottai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Ariyalur districts.

Theni, Dindigul and Madurai districts too would experience heavy rainfall activity, a bulletin said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, indicated that convective cloud developments remained active, bringing an immediate risk of rainfall through the night. The Yellow Alert remains fully active into Sunday. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall patterns are anticipated across coastal, delta, and north-coastal Tamil Nadu.

With the Northeast Monsoon being vigorous over Tamil Nadu, Burliar in the Nilgiris district received a maximum of 25 cm, followed by Kil Kotagiri Estate: 20, Coonoor PTO: 17, Alakarai Estate: 16, Mettupalayam: 15, Kothagiri: 14, and Navalur Kottapattu: 11 cm.

On the two weather systems, the IMD said yesterday’s Low Pressure Area over eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and became a well-marked Low Pressure area over East central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is most likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression today. Thereafter, it is very likely to move westnorthwestwards and intensify further into a deep depression on October 25 and into a cyclonic storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal by October 26 morning.

It would continue to intensify further and reach over Westcentral Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28, 2026. Friday’s Low Pressure area over Southeast Arabian sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area persisted over the same region as of today and the trough from the cyclonic circulation associated with LPA extends across north coastal Tamil Nadu and across Kerala.