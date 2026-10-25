Hundreds join hands to form human chain against SIR

Hyderabad: A massive human chain was organised at Tank Bund in the city on Saturday by student organisations, youth groups and civil society members, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and raising concerns over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

The protesters carried placards highlighting voter deletions and irregularities in the name of SIR. They accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of favouring the BJP and demanded his arrest.

The participants called for protecting democratic rights, the Constitution and every citizen’s right to vote.

The protest witnessed the participation of several leaders from student and youth organisations, political parties and civil society groups.

The protesters urged the authorities to address their concerns over the electoral roll revision process and ensure transparency in safeguarding citizens’ voting rights.