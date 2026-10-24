Kanimozhi slams govt over drug menace, crimes, price rise

Thoothukudi: DMK leader Kanimozhi on Friday flagged the growing threat posed by drugs and alcohol in Tamil Nadu, warning that narcotics had become a serious societal concern. Addressing a press briefing, she said that despite electoral promises to eliminate or reduce liquor consumption, little had been done to curb it, fuelling alcohol-related crimes.

“Narcotics and drug abuse have become severe societal threats, with drugs allegedly being seized even from the residences of ruling party functionaries,” Kanimozhi alleged. Criticising the state government’s handling of law and order, she alleged that serious crimes were being reported daily.

“Since this government (TVK) assumed power, multiple criminal incidents, murders, and crimes against women and children have been happening every day,” the Lok Sabha MP said.

She claimed that in some instances, as many as 10 major crimes occurred within 24 hours.Despite Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s earlier assurances of public safety, Kanimozhi alleged that people continued to feel vulnerable, accusing the government of evading responsibility and blaming previous regimes.

Calling the administration a “reels government”, she said, “They think they can run the administration solely on reels, failing to fulfil any of their promises.” She also flagged rising prices, severe power cuts and mounting distress among farmers as other concerns facing the public.