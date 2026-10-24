NDA faces rebel trouble in urban local body polls

Tirupati; Disputes over seat sharing have affected the NDA’s electoral preparations in several urban local bodies across the erstwhile Chittoor district, with candidates from alliance partners facing one another. especially in Tirupati, Chittoor, Nagari and Palamaner.

Despite efforts to resolve disputes, rebel candidates remain in the fray in several wards and divisions, posing a challenge to the alliance. Though top leadership of the three parties reached an understanding on sharing mayoral and municipal chairperson posts, the arrangement could not be implemented smoothly at local level. Failure to resolve differences among constituency leaders has resulted in direct contests between alliance partners.

In Tirupati Municipal Corporation, BJP was allotted divisions 21, 26, 44, 52 and 62. BJP district president Samanachi Srinivas is contesting from Division 21, while city president Varaprasad is in the race from Division 26. However, TDP candidate Doddareddy Ramakrishna Reddy is contesting as a rebel against Srinivas in Division 21.

In Division 26, former Jana Sena corporator Ponnala Chandra is challenging Varaprasad. BJP candidates reportedly persuaded rebel Jana Sena aspirants to withdraw from the remaining three divisions allotted to the BJP.

Disputes have also emerged in divisions allotted to TDP. In Division 47, former Tirupati deputy mayor RC Munikrishna received party’s official nomination form. However, Jana Sena leader Rajesh Achari, who had filed his nomination from same division, was also given official form by MLA AraniSrinivasulu. Jana Sena leaders Harikrishna and Gutta Nagaraja Royal are also reportedly in the fray as rebels.

Division 23 witnessed confusion after two senior TDP leaders sought tickets for their supporters. Party initially issued official nomination forms to both aspirants but later retained only one candidate.

In Division 42, TDP candidate Ganji Sudhakar Reddy faces rebel candidates Kankanala Rajinikanth of the TDP and Mohan of Jana Sena.

In Nagari, BJP leaders decided to contest five wards after failing to obtain clarity on seat allocation. In Division 8, BJP and Jana Sena candidates are competing against each other. Former TDP councillorLatha is contesting as an independent in another ward, raising concerns that she could split TDP votes.

In Chittoor Municipal Corporation, nine divisions are going to polls, with candidates from two alliance partners competing in six divisions. Division 8 has candidates from all three NDA parties. Palamaner has largely seen adjustments between the partners, with a direct contest between TDP candidate Reddemma and Jana Sena candidate Sunitha remaining in Division 7.

The presence of rebel candidates has raised concerns that divided votes could affect the NDA’s prospects and benefit the YSR Congress Party.