Tourism infra to get boost at Pangal

Nalgonda: The State government has sanctioned Rs 20 lakh for the comprehensive development of the Sri Chhaya Someswara Swamy Temple at Panagal in Nalgonda and its surrounding areas. The Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department issued GO Rt No 311 on October 19, approving the funds for the project. The government has decided to beautify and develop the temple, nearby water bodies and surrounding areas. The main objective of the project is to transform Panagal into a prominent heritage, spiritual and eco-tourism destination in Telangana. The engineering team of the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation conducted a field inspection and prepared estimates amounting to Rs 20 crore for the proposed development works. After examining the proposals submitted by the corporation’s Managing Director, the government accorded administrative approval for the works and directed the Managing Director to take further necessary action