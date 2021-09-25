Man Sentenced To Death In Tamil Nadu Regarding The Dishonour Killing Took Place In 2003

In a Tamil Nadu case that saw 36 witnesses flip, one person was sentenced to death and 12 others were sentenced to life in jail, including two police officials. In a 2003 dishonour killing case, a young couple was slaughtered by the woman's family after their inter-caste marriage.



The crime was covered up by the Tamil Nadu police, who did not record a charge submitted by the man's relatives. Following a public outcry in 2004, the inquiry was handed over to the CBI.

In a 2003 dishonour killing case in which a young couple was slaughtered by the woman's family following their inter-caste marriage, a court in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district sentenced a man to death and 12 others to life imprisonment, including two police personnel.In May 2003, D Kannagi, a 22-year-old from a dominant group, married S Murugesan, 25, from a scheduled caste, in a love marriage that lasted 18 years.

The couple lived apart for fear of repercussions. The woman's family, however, who refused to acknowledge their marriage, duped the couple into visiting them a month later. They poisoned the couple and burned their bodies after injecting poison into their nostrils and ears. The pair was reportedly tormented in front of the locals in Kuppanatham, around 230 kilometres from Chennai, before being slaughtered, according to reports. At the time, D Kannagi's father was the local leader.

The police hushed up the occurrence and did not file a report in response to S Murugesan's family's complaint. Following a public outcry in 2004, the inquiry was handed over to the CBI. 15 persons were charged, while 81 people were identified as witnesses. By the end of it, 36 of them had turned hostile. The legal battle for S Murugesan's family began in 2003 and lasted over two decades.

The woman's brother, Marudhupandian, was sentenced to death by a special court hearing the case on Friday. Twelve others were given life sentences, including her father Duraiswami, then-Inspector Chellamuthu, who is now retired, and Sub Inspector Tamilmaran and is now Inspector.