Paintings of Tamil Nadu transpersons to be exhibited at South Florida varsity

Chennai: Paintings of transpersons from Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be showcased at the prestigious South Florida University. The paintings of these transpersons were selected for featuring in the art exhibition at the university to be held from November 20 to April 20.

The artists have already petitioned the M.K. Stalin government for financial support as they don't have money to participate in the exhibition.

The paintings of transwoman, Kalki Subramaniam, Abhinaya, Rupakala, Silky Prema, Sandhya, Ramba, and a transman, Ramesh from Tamil Nadu and paintings by a transwoman from Kerala, Saji Varrier will also be featured at the art exhibition. Paintings of a transwoman, Abhinaya who passed away due to illness will also be showcased.

The topic is "Visibility and Remembrance: Standing with the Trans community".

Transwoman activist and one of the painters whose work is being exhibited at South Florida University, Kalki Subramaniam told IANS, "This is a great honour as 25 entries were submitted from transpersons of India and 8 got selected."

Kalki, who is a painter, writer, author, and speaker and who have been at the forefront of agitations and struggles for the trans community said that Abhinaya, who passed away had sketched the painting that got selected in the South Florida exhibition 3 years ago. She said, "Abhinaya has got the recognition posthumously."

Kalki said that the selected paintings will be exhibited on the website of the university also. The transpersons are planning to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for financial assistance to attend the exhibition at South Florida University.