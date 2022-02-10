Petrol Bombs Were Thrown At The BJP's Office In Tamil Nadu

An unidentified individual fired petrol bombs at the BJP headquarters in Tamil Nadu's Kamalalayam on Thursday, according to current reports. While no casualties or property damage have been reported as of yet, investigations are ongoing and additional information about the occurrence is needed.



As per reports, one unidentified individual arrived on a two-wheeler and began throwing petrol bombs at the BJP headquarters before fleeing the scene after eluding the police. In the same case, a person was apprehended in Nandanam, Chennai, and has been interrogated by the police.

The event, which occurred at 1 a.m. on Thursday, sparked agitation and protests among BJP workers gathered around the party office, demanding that proper action be taken. Senior BJP politician Karate Thyagarajan expressed out against the incident in a statement, questioning the involvement of the Tamil Nadu government.

The BJP leader said, "A petrol bomb was hurled at our office around 1:30 am. A similar incident had taken place 15 years ago with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s role in it. We condemn the Tamil Nadu government's role in this incident," a report published by NDTV.

This comes as Tamil Nadu prepares for the state's urban local body elections on February 19, with the BJP's Tamil Nadu branch fielding 5,480 candidates across 649 urban local bodies up for election. All of the political parties are preparing to run for office across the state.

A maximum of 74,383 candidates filed nomination papers for the election in Tamil Nadu, according to a statement released by the State Election Commission. Notably, following its withdrawal from the AIADMK coalition, the Bharatiya Janata Party has opted to run candidates in key areas.

Meanwhile, it will be a blow to the ruling DMK, which has leveled various complaints against the government over the NEET law. The BJP and the DMK, in particular, have been at odds over the NEET issue.