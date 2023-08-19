Protest against water release to Tamil Nadu gains momentum in Mandya

Mandya: Expressing their dissent over the state government's decision to release water to Tamil Nadu, protestors have blocked the Bangalore-Mysore highway. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced plans for a protest on the 21st as party leaders and members convened at the Mandya BJP office to voice their concerns. The gathering included BJP MPs, MLAs, Vidhan Parishad members, and leaders from five districts, united in their resolve to challenge the Congress government's actions.

Former MLC, Ashwath Narayana Gowda, voiced the BJP's objections to the water release, emphasizing that it disregarded the absence of an official order to release water from the Cauvery reservoirs. He accused the government of betraying the farmers, citing low rainfall and reservoir levels in the state. Despite these conditions, water was suddenly released. He also pointed out the imbalance in water distribution, with Tamil Nadu growing Kuruvai crop in an area three times larger than allocated in the final judgment of the Cauvery river water distribution. Gowda alleged political motivations behind the decision, suggesting an agreement between DK Shivakumar and Stalin.

The protest will take the form of a highway blockade at the Indavalu and Yaliyur roundabouts on the Bengaluru-Mysore highway at 11 am on Monday. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa is expected to lead the demonstration, which will involve pro-farmer, pro-Kannada, and auto taxi owner groups from the district.

Addressing the matter, MP Sumalatha Ambarish asserted that the protest isn't a political struggle, but a united stand in support of the farmers. She highlighted the challenges faced by Cauvery valley districts and urged everyone to stand up for the farmers. Stressing the importance of avoiding politicization, she drew attention to the need for unity and concerted action in protecting the interests of farmers.

While emphasizing Tamil Nadu's vigilance regarding Cauvery river water, Sumalatha underscored the need for the state government to take precautions and avoid actions that could adversely affect the farming community. She reaffirmed her commitment to the farmers' struggle and cautioned against politicizing the issue of Cauvery river