Six Students In Chennai Tested Covid-19 Positive At Anna University

Six students at the Anna University campus in Guindy have found positive for Covid-19, a month after a cluster was discovered at IIT Madras, where more than 180 students tested positive. On Tuesday, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other senior health department officials visited the campus to assess the precautions in place to prevent the virus from spreading further.



According to the officials, a total of 40 samples were analysed, with six of them returning positive so far.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has urged people not to be alarmed by reports of monekypox, saying that no cases of the viral zoonotic disease have been reported in the state. The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare also stated that the government has initiated health department officials to increase surveillance at airports and hospitals to notify the government if anyone is suspected of having symptoms of the virus.

According to State Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, those who have travelled in the last 21 days to a nation with recently confirmed or suspected instances of monkeypox should be watched.

In the event of suspicion, Dr Radhakrishnan recommends sending laboratory samples of fluid from vesicles, blood, and sputum, among other things, to NIV Pune for testing. He stated that if a positive case is found, contact-tracing must be started right once to identify the patient's contacts during the previous 21 days.