Stalin attacks TVK govt, calls for united opposition to its rule in TN

Chennai: DMK President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin criticised the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government on Sunday, alleging that rising prices, corruption and worsening law and order had disappointed the public, including those who voted the party to power.

Addressing a wedding ceremony in the family of former DMK Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran at Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai, Stalin called for Opposition unity and urged supporters to prepare to bring the administration's rule to an end.

The DMK President, who attended the event and greeted the newlyweds, accused the state government of failing to address everyday difficulties while concentrating on publicity and its image on social media.

Describing it as a "reels government", Stalin alleged that Tamil Nadu was facing price increases and administrative corruption alongside a steady stream of reports involving sexual offences, murders and robberies.

"There is not a single day without news of such crimes," he said, claiming that the situation had created concern among people across the state.

Referring to developments in recent days, Stalin highlighted reports of missing children, power interruptions and attacks involving sickles.

He alleged that these incidents reflected shortcomings in governance and the maintenance of public safety.

Drawing a comparison with his own tenure, Stalin recalled the assurance he had given after assuming office as Chief Minister: his administration would make even those who had not supported him regret their decision.

"I said my (DMK) government would function in a way that would satisfy those who voted for us and make those who did not vote for us regret it," he said.

"Today, not only those who did not vote for TVK, but even those who voted for it are lamenting its rule," Stalin said.

He also criticised the Singa Pen women's safety force introduced by the TVK government, sarcastically suggesting that another force would now be required to protect it.

Urging collective action, Stalin said political forces should unite to create the conditions necessary to end what he described as an unjust administration.

He recalled that he had initially spoken of allowing the state government six months, but alleged that its performance had become untenable even before that period was completed.

"I said six months at the beginning. But this (TVK) government has reached a stage where it cannot sustain itself even for six months," he said, asking supporters to prepare for its removal.



