India, Cuba discuss strengthening parliamentary exchanges, cooperation in healthcare

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday met Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State Vice President Ana Maria Mari Machado here to discuss strengthening parliamentary exchanges, capacity building, and cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed that closer parliamentary engagement will further strengthen friendship between India and Cuba.

"Pleased to meet with H.E. Ms. Ana Maria Mari Machado, Vice-President of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, ahead of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. Discussed strengthening parliamentary exchanges, capacity-building and cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals," Birla posted on X.

"Emphasising BRICS’ role in advancing the priorities of the Global South, reaffirmed that closer parliamentary engagement will further strengthen the longstanding bonds of friendship and solidarity between India and Cuba," he added.

The meeting took place ahead of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026 set to be hosted by the Indian Parliament at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan here on October 26–27. Held under India’s chairship, the forum will bring together parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries to deliberate on people-centric development and strengthen parliamentary cooperation.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament House on Thursday, Birla said that the BRICS Parliamentary Forum marks a new chapter in the history of India’s parliamentary diplomacy. It will bring together Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, Union Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

Birla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the event and meet the leaders of the visiting delegations. The Forum would feature bilateral and multilateral interactions with the leaders of visiting delegations and parliamentary friendship groups, he added. A meeting of the Secretaries of the delegations will be held on October 25 to finalise the Joint Statement of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

In May, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Cuba's counterpart Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, where the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas such as health, development initiatives and capacity building.



