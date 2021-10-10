Tamil Nadu firm bags Boeing contract to manufacture, supply aviation components

Chennai: A Tamil Nadu based manufacturing company has bagged a contract from global aerospace giant, Boeing, to supply critical aviation components and deliveries would begin early next year.

Officials of the two companies exchanged the contract in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here for manufacture and supply of components and parts for Boeing's products.

Headquartered at Salem, Aerospace Engineers Private Limited (AEPL) has won a long-time contract and this is a first such contract for the state from Boeing, the Tamil Nadu government said in an official release, adding it is a step towards the Chief Minister's vision of "Made in Tamil Nadu."

Investing Rs 150 crore, AEPL would be setting up a new manufacturing facility, dedicated for civil aerospace production at Hosur over the next 24 months with a covered building space of 1,25,000 square feet and also expand its present Salem facility by 50,000 square feet. The additional facilities would create job opportunities for 1,000 youngsters, the government said.

CEO and Managing Director, AEPL, R Sundaram said "We are proud to work with Boeing. The contract is a testament to our commitment to quality, precision, and collaborative culture. The cooperation between AEPL and Boeing is a significant milestone and will provide an impetus to the growing aerospace ecosystem in Salem."

Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India, Ashwani Bhargava, said "This is an important step in our commitment to the government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. As a company with over seven decades of presence in India, Boeing continues to support the development of indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities in the country."

Ashwani Bhargava and Sundaram exchanged the contract in the presence of Stalin, Rural Industries Minister T M Anbarasan and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu.

An APEL release said it would begin delivering the critical components to Boeing from Q1 2022.

"For over three decades, AEPL has been dedicated to manufacturing and supplying high-precision and high-quality parts and sub-assemblies to customers in the aerospace and defence industry," according to the press release.

The company has several technologically advanced manufacturing capabilities and processes, and several quality certifications, it said.