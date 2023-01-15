Two Men Allegedly Accused Of Rape Shot By Police In Chennai While Trying o flee

On Saturday night in Sriperumbudur, police opened fire on two males who were reportedly involved in over 20 crimes, including rape, robbery, and burglary. The two, according to the police, were responsible for last month's rape and kidnapping of a 20-year-old lady. One of the suspects was shot in the right knee, and the other was hit in the ankle while attempting to flee.



The police officer explained that they tried to chase and corner them but the accused and in the meantime they tried to attack the police and fee. On December 11, the suspects, P Nagaraj (31) and S Prakash (31) of Gummidipoondi, abducted and sexually assaulted a woman. While looking for them, the Sriperumbudur police discovered them camped out at Chembarambakkam.

Nagaraj was shot in the right knee by a police officer on the team, while Prakash stumbled and broke his ankle while trying to run away. Both were detained by the police, who then sent them to the public Kancheepuram hospital.

Kancheepuram SP M Sudhakar said that the pair frequently prowled around Sriperumbudur, focusing on women strolling alone at night. Before robbing them, they sexually assaulted and kidnapped them. The suspects' pistol and ammunition were reportedly taken by the police.