Election material distributed for Guntur and Tenali

Guntur: Distribution of election material for the urban local body elections scheduled on November 1 in Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Tenali Municipality was conducted peacefully on Saturday.

Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers and other polling staff reported on time at Andhra Muslim College in Guntur and JMJ Women’s College in Tenali to collect the required material for their stations. Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration) S Suresh Kumar inspected arrangements, expressed satisfaction and directed officials to remain vigilant to prevent any lapses.

Guntur district Collector and District Election Officer CM Sai Kanth Varma said all arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of polls. Material was being distributed route-wise in Tenali.

GMC has 76 wards and Tenali 52, totalling 128. With one Tenali ward elected unanimously, polling will be held in the remaining 127 wards. GMC Commissioner K Mayur Ashok was also present.