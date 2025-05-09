10-day Babul Eco Film Fest from June 1

Hyderabad: As part of the World Environment Day celebrations, Babul NGO is holding a 10-day film event ‘9th BEFF – Babul Eco Film Festival’ from June 1 to 10 on the theme ‘Ending Plastic Pollution’. The festival will be held at different venues across the city.

“In addition to film screenings, nature-themed games and activities will be held to match the interests of people from all walks of life. Prizes will be given in the short film contest and other competitions. Filmmakers can submit their films on any topic related to environment, and the last date for submissions is May 15,” said Gangadhar Panday, president of Babul NGO.

For details, visit https://babul.ngo or call 9618082288.