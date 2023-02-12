10 injured in Rangareddy scrap store room blast

Rangareddy: Around 10 youths were severely injured in a blast that took place in a scrap store in Rangareddy on Sunday morning. The injured were rushed to Osmania hospital for treatment. The fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames. They also rescued the people who were stuck in the store at the time of the incident. The airport police reached the spot and took stock of the situation. They also filed a case against the SS Enterprise store owner Mohammed Babuddin over the incident.

The injured were identified as Rayal, Aslam, Aftab, Saddam, Kamal, Sahil, Pratap Singh and Mama. Further details are awaited. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.